Major League Baseball (MLB) and VERZUZ collaborate on an immersive project during MLB All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from July 16 to 19. A piece of the partnership includes the first Latin music VERZUZ, A Salute to Latin Music Producers.

The VERZUZ event will star legendary producers Latin Grammy Nominated DJ Nelson (J Alvarez, Ivy Queen, Don Chezina, Baby Rasta & Gringo, Ñejo & Dalmatia) and Latin Billboard Award-winning Luny Tunes (Jennifer Lopez, Enrique Iglesias, Janet Jackson, Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Tego Calderón, Wisin & Yandel, Nicky Jam) both playing songs from their catalogs in the traditional VERZUZ hit-for-hit format. The partnership is sponsored by T-Mobile and Corona.

With the first-ever “VERZUZ” drone cam, T-Mobile will offer fans rare behind-the-scenes material from both the ground and the air as part of the experience. VIPs, famous people, and influential people can enjoy the night’s energetic celebration of Latin music in a special lounge hosted by Corona, the epitome of “La Vida Mas Fina.” The focal point of the weekend’s events and an immersive experience will undoubtedly be the MLB house. Fans may watch on MLB.com, MLB.tv, TRILLER, FITE, and VERZUZ TV.

