PUMA is bringing Trinomic to the hardwood with the TRC Blaze Court

The fully playable TRC Blaze Court, which was modeled by the street fashion icon Blaze of Glory, serves up vibrant, eye-catching style on the court by drawing inspiration from its streetwear and fashion roots. The TRC Blaze Court has a Trinomic outsole for stability and style and a ProFoam+ midsole for improved cushioning.

Available Thursday, July 14 and retailing for $115, the TRC Blaze Court will be available on PUMA.com, the PUMA NYC store, Hibbet stores and select retailers.

Since 1990, Trinomic has been PUMA’s most sophisticated cushioning technology, combining three essential components: cushioning, stability, and flexibility. This cutting-edge hexagonal system, which has been used on a wide range and diversity of shoes over the years, will be back in 2022 to provide the newest Trinomic family members with the utmost comfort.