Yo Gotti‘s Collective Music Group (CMG) imprint is one of the most formidable and successful record labels in today’s hip-hop with a roster of superstars, including Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, 42Dugg, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee, Blockboy JB, Big Boogie and Lehla Samia. As promised, Gotti, 41, rallies the roster — along with some new signees — for the release of their high-anticipated debut compilation album, Gangsta Art, out now via Interscope Records.

Gangsta Art contains 27 new songs featuring guest appearances by Kodak Black, BIG 30, and Coi Leray. The project includes previously released singles “Steppers,” “Lurkin” and “Rocky Road.” And with the guest stars and singles are standout collaborations and chemistry on the roster’s abundance of posse cuts.

Gotti launched Collective Music Group, formerly known as Cocaine Muzik Group, in 2012 following the “Down In The DM” creator signing a record deal with Epic Records. Gotti would sign the label’s first act, Blac Youngsta, in 2015, then Moneybagg Yo in 2016. The success of Youngsta and Moneybagg have spawned offspring record labels in Heavy Camp and Bread Gang. Gotti would eventually sign Blockboy JB in 2018, 42Dugg in 2019, Big Boogie in 2020, EST Gee in 2021 and Mozzy in 2022.

The label project comes on the heels of Yo Gotti signing the roster’s newest artist and new sensation GloRilla, who announced signing with the imprint last week. GloRilla went viral this summer with her trailblazing single “FNF”. GloRilla also hails from Memphis, Tennessee.

Watch the video for “Steppers” above and stream the full compilation below.