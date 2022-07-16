Before Elon Musk’s Twitter deal went sour, one of the changes he stated he would bring to the platform would be reinstating Donald Trump to the platform. Trump isn’t returning that love, as he blasted the world’s richest man during a rally in Alaska.

“Elon, he’s not going to buy Twitter,” Trump said. “Where did you hear that before? From me.”

He added, “He’s got himself a mess. You know what he said the other day, ‘Oh, I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that because he told me that he voted for me, so he’s another bullshit artist. He’s not going to be buying it. I looked at his contract. Not a good contract.”

On Friday, Musk announced he is backing out of the deal due to “false and misleading” statements. In April, Musk aimed to purchase the social media platform at $54.20 a share.