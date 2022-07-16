The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations arrived recognizing Hip Hop’s greatest talents. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent starred in Pepsi’s Super Bowl LVI halftime extravaganza performance that has received 5 nods.

“Dre is the one who called us all to be part of this moment and it’s an honor because we love and respect him so much,” The Queen of R and B gushed with USA Today on the plans of their halftime show. “You get that call and you’re like, ‘What do you want me to do and I’m there.’ And if he gives you two or three minutes of Super Bowl time … wow.”

MJB added, “I appreciate the offer and I’ve earned the right to be anywhere that amazing. I’m going to be a team player and let them know, thank you for recognizing my talent.”

They’ll be competing in the Emmy categories of Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Series or Special category, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special.

Along with Dr. Dre, Kanye West also earned his first time nomination for his 3-part documentary ieen-yuhs, which he worked on as an executive producer. jeen-yuhs is “an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

Rapper and Actor Donald Glover was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Atlanta.

The Emmys are set to air on ABC on September 12 at 8 p.m. ET.

5x Emmy Nominee



Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent pic.twitter.com/gm2cM56S3y — Roc Nation (@RocNation) July 12, 2022

