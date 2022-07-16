Nicki Minaj was in London over the weekend, performing at Wireless Festival. The day after her appearance, Minaj announced a surprise meet-and-green in Camden Town at Cafe Koko, which turned chaotic as fans were extremely excited to see her.

At the site of the meet-and-greet, fans were so excited to see Minaj that the crowds turned rowdy and eventually led to local authorities canceling the event. Before the cancellation, Minaj attempted to calm the fans on Twitter. There were no injuries or arrests at the event but you can see the true scenes of when a superstar is present below, including a mass of fans attempting to chase down Minaj’s van.

Guys, if you don’t get in a contained space they won’t let me get out the cars. Pls don’t run in the streets. Please get in 1 place. 1 line 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/6XixF1OTh9 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

The girl @ the end is me when I’m in denial about the obvious 🥴😂😭 but I’m in love with the accent 🇬🇧. Hear yee hear yee!!! Doth thou… 😭 They closed off the roads so I walked 2 blocks down. I said I’m gettin down there no Marta WOHT!!!!! I wasn’t getting on my flight w/o that https://t.co/L1Co5u8USF — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 12, 2022

The superstar Nicki Minaj ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/cZMq1oHwou — 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗔𝗝𝗝 (𝗙𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁) (@NATEMARAJJ) July 11, 2022

NICKI MINAJ IS A LEGEND BRO THIS IS INSANE real life Michael Jackson shit 🔥🔥🔥🔥💕! pic.twitter.com/te74IKUDpR — overdosedOnika♡ (@papabearnickii) July 12, 2022

Who u calling a hoje? 🥴🫣 https://t.co/YPwHPB1MfB — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 11, 2022

Additional footage can be seen here.

