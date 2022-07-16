Kodak Black was arrested on Friday in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. According to TMZ, Kodak was pulled over for an illegal window tint and expired tags. After he was pulled over, the police found oxycodone pills in his car.

The arresting officers reported a strong smell of marijuana, leading to the search of the car. Inside were 31 oxycodone pills and nearly $75,000 in cash.

Kodak has been charged with possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking oxycodone. He is currently in Broward County jail.

Advertisement