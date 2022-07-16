According to a recent report from TMZ, Kodak Black was arrested possession of a controlled substance without prescription and trafficking in oxycodone after police found over 30 Oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop.

Police in Fort Lauderdale peeped that the tint on Kodak’s Dodge Durango was darker than legally permitted, which led to a traffic stop. The police claimed that they smelled a strong oder of marijuana, prompting a search of the car. Ft. Lauderdale cops allege that they found 31 Oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during the search. Kodak, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, was arrested and taken to Broward County Jail.

Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested: Reports Are Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/P5nqVxww2G — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 15, 2022

According to TMZ, Kodak’s plates and driver’s license were suspended when he was pulled over.

