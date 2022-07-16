According to a confirmed report from Yahoo! News, Latin pop icon Ricky Marin has been accused of having an incestuous relationship with his 21-year-old nephew and the Grammy Award winner could very possibly spend the rest of his life behind bars.

In Puerto Rico, the laws on incest are very strict and with the intimate relationship with his nephew lasting up to seven months and eventually turning physically violent, the 50-year-old singer is looking at a possible life ending prison sentence.

Martin took to Twtter to deny the accusations, saying, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

His attorney remind the public that he has not been charged or convicted of any crime and they intend on keeping it that way.

“We are confident that when the true facts come to light in this matter, our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated,” Martin’s lawyers said.