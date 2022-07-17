The second time is hopefully a charm for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two confirmed that they officially made the union legal on Saturday after obtaining a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada (which is where Las Vegas is located) on Saturday, July 16.

Lopez shared the news with her followers in her Sunday morning newsletter, writing: “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote. “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).”

She even signed the newsletter with her new legal name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Lopez and Affleck began dating in 2002 before ending things in 2004. Lopez married Marc Anthony with whom she shares twins Emme and Max. Affleck went on to marry Jennifer Garner. The couple has three children: Violet, Seraphina, and Sam.

Both Affleck and Lopez got divorced from their respective spouses, but rekindled their romance in 2021 before officially announcing their engagement in April of 2022.

In April, Lopez described how Affleck proposed with a green diamond ring while she was in the bath, writing: “[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again…I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”