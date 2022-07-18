Angela Simmons went to Instagram on Sunday to show off her latest look wearing the green bikini she wore walking the runway for the Matte Collection swimwear fashion show for Miami Fashion Week. The Model and entrepreneur posed with big full curls looking absolutely stunning serving her real unfiltered body and natural curves on display.

The caption read “Raw no edit. REAL bodies matter 🤷🏽‍♀️ and thick thighs save lives lol.” She also posted a second picture of her walking the runway in the two-piece saying “Vegan 🌱 Grown” as she is a well-known vegan, often sharing her meals and recipes with her fans. The photos caused an uproar on Twitter with many fans admiring her beauty and praising her for showing her natural curves on her platform. They also opened up the conversation on body shaming girls with real curves like Lizzo and Chloe Bailey as well as the debate on natural bodies vs a more manufactured look. Even Lil Duval weighed in joking about how he doesn’t know what to do with these new feelings, admitting to how beautiful Angela looks but feeling guilty as he also loved and watched her dad growing up.

Lord bless me with the confidence of Angela Simmons in my two piece this summer 😩😍! pic.twitter.com/Qdzgexr8wp — Lit Convos (@ConvosLit) July 18, 2022

Just seen them Angela Simmons pics pic.twitter.com/3fXee3mIqu — TopherThaKid (@TopherThaKid) July 17, 2022

These Celebs edit their pictures so much that y’all don’t know how to appreciate natural bodies. Kudos to Angela Simmons for continuing to promote loving yourself and your natural, healthy bodies pic.twitter.com/yH6SKztI6W — Mrs. Smith (@MsKevin504) July 17, 2022

I really love that Angela Simmons did this because we so programmed on photoshops on pictures so people tend to make fun of how natural bodies are in reality lord knows I love my cellulite dips and marks pic.twitter.com/WvSWu4AvsH — KEEKS WIT DA CHEEKS 🍑🐝🐝 (@dastardlyduo3) July 17, 2022

I’m at the age where Angela Simmons fine af but i grew up loving her dad so I don’t know what to do with these feelings 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — lil duval (@lilduval) July 18, 2022

We are loving this look on Angela and hope that she is inspiring all to loving their natural beauty and curves.

