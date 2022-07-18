B.G. has once again been denied an early release from prison. VladTV notes U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan of New Orleans denied the handwritten letter for a compassionate release. B.G.’s letter was supported by Birdman and more. In his letter, B.G. attempted to suggest COVID-19 as a reason for his release.

“Dorsey complains of an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at his facility,” Judge Morgan wrote. “But BOP’s website currently lists zero positive cases among inmates out of a total inmate population of 960 and one positive case among staff.”

B.G., born Christopher Dorsey, first wrote for his release in February due to violence in USP Beaumont, He would state he was surrounded by “murder and mayhem.”

In his letter, B.G. noted he is one year away from being able to be eligible for home confinement, and his plan is to move to Las Vegas and continue his career as an entertainer.

In his letter, Birdman wrote that B.G. is “like a son to me.”

“He is not only a generational artist, but he’s got a platform and the chance to share his experience to better today’s young men who need to hear what he’s got to say,” Birdman wrote. “When he is released, I know he will give back and use what he’s gone through to help as many people as possible.”

B.G. is currently serving time for gun possession and witness tampering. He is at FCI Victorville Medium in California and is expected to be released in April 2024.