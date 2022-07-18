Just months after Chicago rap mainstay King Lil Jay was released from prison after being convicted of murder years prior. Now, according to a report from SayCheeseTV, King Lil Jay is back in jail on firearm charges.

Lil Jay, whose real name is Mario Austin, was arrested in 2015, held on a $400K bond and charged with irresponsible firearm discharge. For that charge he was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019.

Lil Jay was arrested and sent back to jail. He’s being held on a parole hold & will now stay behind bars until his bond hearing. pic.twitter.com/0W2E1YfXTu — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) July 17, 2022

Austin was previously on parole, which means that he will remain behind bars until his bond hearing.

