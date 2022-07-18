Drake wasn’t arrested in Sweden but an encounter did occur. Drake was overseas in Sweden, and rumors late Thursday night swirled, stating The Boy was arrested after being found with marijuana. Sweden is notably the same place that held A$AP Rocky in custody, leading to then-President Trump attempting to show force but possibly making the case worse.

Phil Lewis of The Huff Post was able to contact Swedish police and Drake’s team to confirm that the Canadian is not arrested.

From Drake’s team: “Drake is at his hotel and has not been arrested.” — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 15, 2022

On Sunday, Drake hit Instagram and shared images from his overseas travels, including a trip to Ibiza. In the slideshow, Drake shared a note from the Swedish National Police Board titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.” It’s possible Drake was held for a short period of time but never fully taken into custody.

You can see the note below.