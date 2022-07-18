Kodak Black was arrested on Friday, July 15, and charged with trafficking oxycodone of fewer than 25 grams and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription after being found with $50,000 in cash and oxycodone pills in his car during a traffic stop. The next day, the Broward county rapper posted a $75,000 bail and was released from jail just hours before a concert in Atlanta.

Kodak Black is now out of jail. He is suppose to perform at a concert in Atlanta at 6 o’clock. pic.twitter.com/TRW00iGjTJ — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) July 16, 2022

At the end of the video above you can hear people shouting at Kodak while he’s walking to the car, but mistaking the “Super Gremlin” rapper for Public Enemy hypeman Flava Flav.

“Ayeeee Flavor Flav, wassup?!” they yelled at Kodak “Boyeeeee” another person yelled at him.

Advertisement

Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen even took to Twitter to defend his client after the release, telling his followers never to judge a case based on the arrest and that there are more facts surrounding the case.

“Never Judge a case based on an arrest,” Cohen said. “There are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly. #kodak#kodakblack“