Ice Cube made his big screen debut as Doughboy in John Singleton’s Boyz N The Hood in 1991 and has since had a very successful acting career having starred in the Friday trology, Are We There Yet, 21 Jump Street, Ride Along, and next to some of the biggest actors in Hollywood.

However, the Big3 co-founder admitted in a recent interview that he had a chance to star in another cult classic film, but turned down the opportunity, something that he says he now regrets.

In a new episode of the On The Guest List podcast, Cube was asked if there was any role he regrets passing up. Thats when he revealed that he was considered for the part of O-Dog in Menace II Society but turned it down because he did not want to be typecasted as the “L.A. gangbanger.”

“I would say Menace II Society,” Cube said. “I had a shot to do O-Dog, even though I think Larenz Tate killed it, I just didn’t wanna be type cast. You know what I mean? I was like, ‘I just did Boys N The Hood and they just gonna have me be the L.A. gangbanger you know what I mean every damn movie’ and [Menace] was like the second movie I got offered so I was like, ‘Nah I don’t wanna play that.’ That was one movie that when I saw it I was like, ‘Ooo that role is cold.’”

You can watch the full episode below.