Jennifer Lopez is now Jennifer Affleck as the superstar singer, and her bae Ben Affleck wed in a late-night ceremony in Las Vegas on Saturday. Lopez confirmed the marriage by sharing an image on Instagram flashing the ring.

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” Lopez wrote. According to PEOPLE, “Sadie!” is a nod to the song “Sadie, Sadie” from the tv show Funny Girl, which sings about being a married lady.

In a newsletter to her fans, Lopez called the wedding “the best night ever.”

Advertisement

“We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez said. “They were right when they said, ‘all you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to.”

Lopez and Affleck were engaged once in November 2002 before calling off the wedding. The restart of their romance occurred last year.