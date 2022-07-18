For fans flocking to Rolling Loud Miami, Kanye West will not meet you there. Ye was set to headline Friday night of the event this coming weekend but pulled out. Rolling Loud has announced Kid Cudi as a replacement.

The Co-Founders of Rolling Loud, Tariq Cherif and Matt Zingler, released a statement following YE pulling out of the event:

“We were looking forward to Ye headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022. We spent months working with him and his team on the performance. Unfortunately, Ye has decided that he will no longer be performing. This is the first time a headliner has ever pulled off our show and though we don’t take it lightly, we wish him the best. We look forward to welcoming Kid Cudi as a headliner in Miami and we can’t wait to see what he has in store.”

Rolling Loud will still have Future as the Saturday headliner and Kendrick Lamar as the closer on Sunday. Additional performers include Lil Durk, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Advertisement