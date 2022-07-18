Lil Uzi Vert was at Yo Gotti’s Birthday Bash 8 on Friday as a surprise performer, but before he took the stage, he released a new single to his fans on SoundCloud. Lil Uzi Vert dropped “Space Cadet” from his forthcoming Red & White EP as a SoundCloud exclusive for his fans.

Lil Uzi Vert, one of the most streamed artists on SoundCloud ever, teased the EP to followers on Instagram before dropping the surprise early today morning.

The now Grammy nominated star began his career on SoundCloud and has since utilized the service to share a number of significant occasions with his devoted fan base. Fans’ support caused Uzi to win the titles of “most-followed artist” on the platform in 2016 and “top artist” in 2017, with some of the most well-liked songs on the platform including “XO TOUR Llif3,” “Money Longer,” and “The Way Life Goes.” He celebrated the victories with a close-knit live performance for his most devoted followers at a SoundCloud showcase.

A new SoundCloud-curated exclusive playlist, DEFINITIVE, has also launched to celebrate the drop and highlight Lil Uzi Vert’s biggest hits and fan favorites. You can hear the new single below.