Omarion is still reflecting on one of the most chaotic VERZUZ events yet. After the event was over, Mario was praised for his vocals, while Omarion was on the other end of the words from fans. In a recent update, Omarion spoke to WGCI-Chicago and stated the audio issue was because Mario’s team controlled the sound.

“Mario’s people were representing the sound in the beginning. So, you know, there could have been some level of sabotage there,” Omarion said.

Omarion is insinuating that somebody from Mario’s team possibly sabotaged his sound during the #verzuz and Mario ain’t having it pic.twitter.com/uSHVRuY683 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) July 16, 2022

Mario heard the words, and he wasn’t having it. “This guy man! How can someone sabotage your [vocal] chords bro?!” Mario wrote on Instagram. “Stop smoking bruv! That’s it fam! Some artists can’t do that! You not one of them.”

Meanwhile, Mario is currently dealing with some negative responses to his new single.