Another year of Yo Gotti’s annual “Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash” at the FedEx Forum in his native Memphis, Tennessee, is in the books. The after party, a D’USSE Cognac-sponsored concert, had a number of surprise appearances by artists and performers like Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo, Ari Fletcher, JT of City Girls, Boosie Badazz, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Flipp Dinero, Mozzy, GloRilla, Big Boogie, and more.

You can see images from the celebration below.