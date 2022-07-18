The second season of Charlamagne Tha God’s weekly late-night program will have a new name and format with the same fantastic host for a comic examination of the week’s events, MTV Entertainment Studios announced. Comedy Central’s Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God will feature notable guests and Charlamagne’s humorous and honest take on the most hotly debated subjects and will premiere on Thursday, July 28th at 11:30 PM ET/PT.

This season, the half-hour weekly show, executive produced by Stephen Colbert and Charlamagne, will feature unlikely pairings of comedians, outspoken celebrities, and thought-leaders from all political stances to discuss the current events influencing politics and culture with notable guests unpacking the stories making headlines.

“Last year I shared ‘THA GOD’S HONEST TRUTH’ about politics, culture and social issues but this year, I’m thinking enough shows talking about problems; I want to discuss solutions,” said Lenard “Charlamagne” McKelvey. “Regardless of if the conversation is politics, entertainment, or just some random f**k sh** going on in the culture, ‘Hell of A Week’ will be a safe space for free speech & a safe space for comedy. Basically, if you don’t want to be ‘canceled,’ this isn’t the show for you.”

Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week will utilize the comedy and wit of Charlamagne to deliver digestible soundbites of America’s news. You can learn more about the show here.