[WATCH] Gunna Smiles and Laughs with His Godson in Video Call From Jail

In a new video that has hit social media, Gunna can be seen on a video call with his godson. The currently jailed rapper was all smiles as he spoke with those on the other side of the video call. Throughout the short clip, there is laughter and smiles as Gunna salutes his godson for looking like a “playa”.

Gunna on a videocall with his Godson 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/g9sdoIaxvD — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) July 17, 2022

Gunna was recently denied bond for the second time. Shortly before he released his first statement since being jailed on a 56-count indictment in Georgia along with Young Thug and the rest of YSL Records.

Currently being held in Fulton County Jail, Gunna spoke about the opportunity that he provided for other professionals and his loved ones.

The statement, in part, reads:

“The picture that is being painted of me is ugly and untrue. My fans know I love to celebrate life, I love my family, I love travel, I love music, I love my fans. I have all faith that God will grant me justice for the purity in my heart and the innocence of my actions.”

Gunna also spoke to the constraints on his art as a freedom of expression:

“My art is now allowed to stand alone as entertainment, I’m not allowed that freedom as a Black Man in America. It is a sad reality that slavery is still alive in America today and still affecting my people. In 12 states more than half of the prison population is Black, one of those states is Georgia.”

You can see Gunna’s full letter to the fans and public below.