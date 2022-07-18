Over the weekend, Yo Gotti hosted Birthday Bash 8 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. The show brought Lil Uzi Vert, Moneybagg Yo, and more to the stage and thankfully went off without any issues, despite a threat to the event. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the Memphis Police Department picked up a terroristic threat before the event and arrested a man targeting the concert.

At 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 200 block of South Main Street in response to an armed mental citizen. They found the suspect, Elijah Hyman, and his girlfriend at the scene. The man was stated to have been distraught as he and his girlfriend had just broken up. Hyman is believed to have wanted to kill himself and everyone leaving Birthday Bash once the event was over.

Inside his home, Hyman had several weapons. He was arrested, taken to a medical center for treatment and evaluation, and charged with the commission of the Act of Terrorism.

After the event, Yo Gotti thanked officers for apprehending Hyman.