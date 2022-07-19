Brent Faiyaz’s new album Wasteland is set to make a No. 2 debut on the Billboard 200. The new album moved 88,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Of that sum, SEA units comprise 81,000 with 107.48 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs, album sales comprise 6,000, and TEA units comprise a negligible sum. It’s the first top 10 for Faiyaz. He is joined by Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, and more on the album.

Once again taking the top spot on the Billboard 200 is Bad Bunny, who now sits on top of the charts for a fifth non-consecutive week. This week, Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti, moved 105,000 equivalent album units. Of the streaming units, 104,000 were streaming, equating to 146.83 million on-demand official streams. In each week the album has been on the charts, Un Verano Sin Ti has moved over 100,00 units.

Advertisement