Kulture, the first child of Offset and Cardi B, has officially turned four. Cardi celebrated the “Big 4” in a birthday bash, wearing matching mermaid costumes.
“I got your back, your front and sides,” Cardi wrote on Instagram.
While performing at Wireless, Cardi led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Kulture.
Last week, Cardi B celebrated her second child with Offset, hitting 10 months old.
“Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. Cardi added multiple pictures of the child.