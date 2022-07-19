Cardi B and Kulture Match in Mermaid Outfits to Celebrate 4th Birthday

Kulture, the first child of Offset and Cardi B, has officially turned four. Cardi celebrated the “Big 4” in a birthday bash, wearing matching mermaid costumes.

“I got your back, your front and sides,” Cardi wrote on Instagram.

Kulture is such a cutiee 🥺🧜🏽‍♀️ Happy big 4 ✨ pic.twitter.com/UqeahrGuRD — 🏳️‍⚧️ 𝕄𝕒𝕕𝕕𝕚𝕖 (ℂ𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕚 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕟) 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ThickkBardi) July 17, 2022

While performing at Wireless, Cardi led the crowd in singing Happy Birthday to Kulture.

.@iamcardib had the Wireless Festival crowd sing Happy Birthday to Kulture! She turns 4 tomorrow 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/tTUfQro8sC — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) July 9, 2022

Last week, Cardi B celebrated her second child with Offset, hitting 10 months old.

“Happy 10 month BIG WAVE,” Cardi wrote on Instagram. Cardi added multiple pictures of the child.

Cardi B and her son Wave 😍 pic.twitter.com/J9nKPbSp0r — BU Media (@bu_media) July 5, 2022

