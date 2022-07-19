Lil Durk is taking a social media hiatus. The Chicago rapper hit Instagram to announce he would be going away to come back stronger.

“I’m finna disappear for a minute,” Lil Durk said. “Deactivating my page at eight o clock, it’s over with. I’m finna lock in, come back 1000 times stronger on some monster shit. Every time I pop back up, is that really him? Yeah.”

Lil Durk lets fans know he deactivated his Instagram account and hints at new music 🗣📲 pic.twitter.com/2PJYzIzhRZ — The Chicago Wave (@TheChicagoWave) July 18, 2022

Ima take a break off this shit ima be back soon 🤷🏽‍♂️ — THE VOICE (@lildurk) July 16, 2022

Lil Durk just released the deluxe edition of his album 7220, and he already has his eyes set on the next project. Speaking with Ebro Darden on Apple Music 1, Durkio revealed that his next project would be with Metro Boomin.

Advertisement

Ebro asked about the album, to which Durk responded, “As far as next album, you done heard something. Nah, it’s really the Metro” and “Guaranteed. If that got leaked, ya’ll have had it. You’re not on the level.”

Durk and Metro Boomin have flirted with the idea of an album for years, but Durk has released numerous projects since.