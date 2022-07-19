NBA Younyboy beat the feds and is now looking to get back on the road. Speaking with Mohammed Gangat, Youngboy stated his next move is to go see his fans.

“A tour, a tour is next. Around the states,” YoungBoy said.

nba youngboy announced that “he plan to go on tour next” pic.twitter.com/60KNnVwxhL — blax🧃 (@ybdeyo) July 16, 2022

NBA Youngboy left a Los Angeles federal court on Friday with a case behind him. According to Rolling Stone, Youngboy celebrated in the courtroom when the not guilty verdict was read.

Following the court date, Youngboy spoke to Rolling Stone, stating, “I’m feeling great. It’s a relief.”

Youngboy was charged with felony possession of a firearm after law enforcement recovered an FN FNX .45 caliber pistol from the Mercedes Maybach he rode in in March 2021. He was arrested on a warrant for a different gun case in Louisiana that is yet to be resolved.