With the popularity of The Boys continuing to skyrocket, Prime Video has announced Gen V, the latest spinoff in the franchise.

The series is described as:

Set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. It’s part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.

The executive producers and showrunners are Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters. Gen V also has executive producers in the form of Brant Engelstein, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr. Along with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film, the show is made by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios. Point Grey Pictures’ executive director is Loreli Alans.

The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

