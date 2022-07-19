The highly awaited Question Mid “6” ($160, GX0230), a sneaker inspired by Philadelphia basketball superstars, will be released on July 22, according to Reebok.

To honor legendary hoopers who blazed the way in “The City of Brotherly Love,” star player Allen Iverson wore jersey #6 for the 2002 All-Star Game instead of his usual #3. A white version of Iverson’s first trademark shoe, the Question Mid “#6,” pays tribute to that occasion with red accents, a #6 emblem at the heel, and a specially made commemorative sock liner.

Starting on July 22, select stores, including Reebok.com/US/Classics-Basketball, Finish Line, JD Sports, and others, will have the Question Mid “#6” ($160, GX0230) in full-family size.

