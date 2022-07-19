A Philadelphia-area theme park is responding to accusations of racism. This comes after a mother accused Sesame Place’s Rosita character of ignoring her two Black daughters during a parade. A video that went viral posted to social media appears to show Rosita wave no to the girls while passing them by.

#BabyPaige & her cute lil friends went to @SesamePlace this weekend to celebrate Paige's 4th birthday & this is how #SesamePlace treated these beautiful Black children. I'm HOT. pic.twitter.com/wATjpRzUF1 — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) July 17, 2022

The Sesame Street inspired park has apologized for the incident and says the no motion by the Rosita character was in response to requests from someone in the crowd who asked Rosita to hold their child for a picture, which isn’t allowed. “We sincerely apologize to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not OK,” Sesame Place said.

Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit that runs Sesame Street, said it will “conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage families and guests” at Sesame Place after multiple videos have caused backlash on the theme park.

What the hell is going on with the staff at Sesame Place @SesamePlace ? pic.twitter.com/jlsAJJPQfP — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) July 18, 2022

So apparently the Sesame Place has a history of ignoring black kids… Here's a thread of the proof. pic.twitter.com/jblam47HHn — My Hair Longer Than Yours… (@_TheShawn) July 18, 2022

