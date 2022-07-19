This season, the Cleveland Cavaliers will take the court wearing new uniforms that match the team’s updated brand identity that was unveiled earlier this summer. Daniel Arsham, the Cavaliers’ creative director and a highly acclaimed contemporary artist, directed the creation of the Association (white), Icon (wine), and Statement (black) core uniforms for the team’s Nike Collection. Starting with the upcoming 2022–2023 season, the three jerseys will be alternately worn.

The modernized brand identity and logo collection were developed to represent the Cavaliers of today, a young and talented group that is ushering in a new era for the organization. With the new appearance, the early 1980s-era reflective, shiny, proper Cavaliers Gold that first appeared in the details of the jerseys from 2003 to 2010 is brought back.

“We wanted to put our players in a uniform that would make them feel strong, confident and proud to represent this new chapter of Cavaliers basketball,” said Arsham. “It’s a very clean, reductive, modern design that pays homage to all of the players and fans that have been a part of our team’s remarkable journey in becoming who we are today.”

The largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America, Cleveland-Cliffs, will be featured on the uniforms as a new patch partner. The Cliffs emblem will be worn on the uniforms of Cavs players starting in the 2022–2023 season thanks to an extension of the multiyear marketing partnership between the Cavs and Cleveland-Cliffs that was announced earlier this year. Less than a half-mile from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland, Cliffs has had its headquarters there since 1847. The only steel firm with an NBA jersey patch cooperation is Cleveland-Cliffs.

“Our creative team has been working on the evolution of our brand and uniforms for some time. We are excited to now share this new on-court look with our fans, especially as anticipation builds for the upcoming season around the potential of this young and exciting squad,” said Chris Kaiser, Cavaliers senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “There is also a great deal of pride to have Cleveland-Cliffs represented on the new uniforms and part of the literal ‘fabric’ of our team. The threads of this partnership are real and natural, and we know that organic hometown connection will shine brightly on a national and international stage each time our players step on the court.”

The seamless, homogeneous layering that encircles the collar, arms, shorts, and waistbands of the Association, Icon, and Statement uniforms is a design feature that sets them apart.

The major “Cavs C” logo on the shorts has been updated, while the secondary “V net” logo centerpiece is new. The white Association uniform is highlighted with wine and gold.

The primary “Cavs C” emblem can be seen on the left shorts panel, while the new “CLEVELAND” wordmark is displayed in gold on the chest of the wine Icon outfit.

For more information on the Cavs Core Nike Uniform collection, visit Cavs.com/jerseys. You can see the new uniforms below.