[WATCH] DJ Khaled Politely Curves Woman Who Attempts to Flirt With Him

DJ Khaled is a taken man, and don’t you forget it. The We The Best legend received some fan luv when one attempted to hop in the car with him.

“This is a cool car. Can I come sit with you?” the fan asked.

Khaled promptly responded, “Oh nah, baby, I’m taken. Baby, I’m taken. I’m very happy, and I’m taken. Love and respect. Ladies, I’m taken, but my album coming out.”

DJ Khaled had to let the ladies know that he is TAKEN & happily married! 😂 pic.twitter.com/ho449aY6ji — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) July 18, 2022

GOD DID is the name of DJ Khaled’s eagerly anticipated thirteenth full-length studio album, which is set to drop soon on We The Best Music Group/Epic Records. Recently, Khaled has come to be associated with the term GOD DID. It has become the motto of other superstars like Lebron James, Kevin Hart, FANLUV, and countless others

“GOD DID”☝🏽 THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM



COMING SOON



I made this album for all the believers and non believers.

They didn’t believe in us…do you? 🫵🏽 #GODDID pic.twitter.com/EBrHtv6b7r — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 6, 2022

GOD DID — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) July 6, 2022

Last month, Drake pulled up at DJ Khaled’s house in Miami for dinner and of course, the moment was captured by Khaled.

They didn’t believe in us, DRAKE DID!!!!!!

ALBUM MODE ITS SPECIAL, VERY !

🦉🔑 @wethebestmusic pic.twitter.com/8MZUlyQ3E8 — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) June 21, 2022

“You know it’s only right I had to come for family dinner. I always have to stop by for family dinner, always,” Drake said to Khaled.

Khaled would then tease a forthcoming video, “Drake, I got to be real with you; the video treatment idea is incredible. Nah, the song we got, you’re a genius. The idea for the video is insane.”