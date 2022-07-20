A 32-year-old man fell to his death at Lincoln Financial Field, the host site for The Weeknd’s Philadelphia tour stop. According to CBS 3 Philly, the man was sitting on an escalator rail and fell 40 feet just before 11 p.m.

The man was transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after midnight. He was identified as Hugo Sanchez and the incident is believed to be an accident.

🔥@theweeknd had an amazing show last night in Philly!

📷: Hyghly Alleyne pic.twitter.com/PTqXd7XHCV — Live Nation (@LiveNation) July 15, 2022

Philadelphia … we finally did it. thank you for helping me ring in the tour. last night was emotional for all of us. i could feel every single one of you. next stop NEW YORK ! pic.twitter.com/GTopHPk5Mo — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 15, 2022

The show was the first of The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which saw the opening night in Toronto get canceled due to an outage at Rogers Centre. Following the cancellation of opening night, Live Nation and The Weeknd released statements:

The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back .Please hold on to your ticket. Updates on a new date coming soon. – Live Nation

“I’m crushed & heartbroken. Been at the venue all day but it’s out of my hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.” – The Weeknd wrote on Instagram

The Weeknd also stopped at Metlife Stadium in the New York/New Jersey area, which went on without any issues.