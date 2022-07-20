Consequence Reveals That Kanye Was Supposed To Join A Tribe Called Quest For Their Final Album

In a clip from the upcoming episode of Drink Champs with N.O.R.E., and DJ EFN, Consequence revealed that Kanye, now known as just Ye, was supposed to join A Tribe Called Quest for their final album.

Consequence said that Ye considered joining the legendary group for their final album after Phife Dawg’s untimely passing in 2016. However, the consideration was eventually unfulfilled.

“Here’s something to go viral,” Cons said when answering questions about Ye and his time in Wyoming. “What many people don’t know is that Kanye, at one point, was supposed to join Tribe for the last album.”

N.O.R.E. and EFN were left stunned at the reveal. N.O.R.E. then asked for clarification, wondering if Ye was supposed to join ATCQ before or after Phife passed, to which Consequence responded that Ye would join the group after.

“Kanye was gonna join Tribe,” he added. “That’s why he’s actually on the ‘Killing Season’ record.”

You can watch the clip below.