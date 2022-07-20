A court date has been postponed for one of the men accused of murdering Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., on Nov. 17, 2021 in Memphis.

32-year-old Cornelius Smith was expected in court Monday, but will now appear on July 29. Smith will appear with his co-defendant, Justin Johnson who’s also accused in the shooting death of the “100 Shots” rapper last year.

Smith has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and theft of property over ten-thousand dollars. He’s also been charged with the attempted murder of Young Dolph’s brother, who was present at the time of the fatal shooting.

