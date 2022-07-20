A crew member for NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime series was shot and killed in New York. According to Variety, the crew member was on location for the filming of the forthcoming third season when he was killed while sitting in his car.

NYPD notes the 31-year-old crew member was sitting in his car at 5:15 am ET in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint neighborhood when the shooter opened his car door and opened fire. The victim was employed by a private company that was under contract with the show. The crew member was present as set security and parking enforcement.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” NBC and studio Universal Television said in a joint statement. “We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

