LL Cool J Revisits Beastie Boys’ “Get It Together” Feat. Q-Tip On SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells Radio

During this week’s episode of ‘Salute the Sample,’ LL Cool J, Greg Nice and DJ Z-Trip take the listeners back to the 1971 track, “Headless Heroes” by Eugene McDaniels, which was later sampled by Beastie Boys in their 1994 song “Get It Together” featuring Q-Tip.

The full session will air on LL Cool J’s Rock the Bells Radio on SiriusXM (ch. 43) on July 22 at 12 PM EST.

‘Salute the Sample’ airs every Friday at 12 PM EST on Rock the Bells Radio (ch. 43).

