The man accused of planning a mass shooting at a Yo Gotti concert at the Memphis arena will undergo a mental evaluation.

28-year-old Elijah Hyman was arrested after authorities found he had several firearms in his apartment and had made “significant preparations to carry out a mass shooting.” Memphis Police Department reported they observed the suspects apartment had been set up with binoculars in a broken window, giving him a direct sight and access to shoot at the FedExForum, and surrounding parking lot.

Hyman reportedly told police he “wanted to shoot as many people as he could” at the CMG label head’s birthday bash last Saturday. Hyman was upset due to a recent breakup with his girlfriend on Jul. 12, according to reports.

On Monday the suspects attorney, Leslie Ballin said in a video arraignment that Hyman was not a criminal but suffers with mental health issues. “Mr. Hyman reached out for help. He actually flagged down an officer for help,” Ballin said. “He was in crisis.”

Hyman has been charged with commission of the act of terrorism and 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 30 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony. He is being held without bond and is set to be back in court August 8, following a mental evaluation.

