Man Charged with Trespassing At Drake’s Cali Crib, Claimed He Was Rapper’s Son

Drake recently copped a new crib new Beverly Hills and an intruder has already found it. According to TMZ, LAPD responded to a call last Friday after an employee noticed a man near the pool house.

The 23-year-old was arrested at the scene and told the officers that Drake was his father and was waiting for the superstar rapper to come home. Drake is 35 years old.

The man never made it inside Drake’s home and was charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Drake purchased the home earlier this year for $75 million.

In better Drake news, the rapper has recently announced a Young Money reunion as a part of October World Weekend, a three-day event that he plans to make the start of a world tour to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of OVO Fest. Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne are confirmed to attend.

The three-day event will include the All Canadian North Stars on Thursday, July 28, and Chris Brown and Lil Baby on Friday, July 29.

“OCTOBER WORLD WEEKEND 🌏 I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary,” Drake wrote, “but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.”

You can see the event flyer below.