Mo’Nique is headed to Netflix. Mo’Nique, the Grammy-nominated, Oscar, and Golden Globe award-winning actor and comedian, will film her first Netflix original stand-up comedy special in Atlanta this year, the streaming service announced today.

“Hey y’all it’s your girl Mo’Nique and I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special; in addition to reuniting with my friend, Director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film ‘The Deliverance’,” MoNique said in a video. “You won’t want to miss either of them, so stay tuned! Thank you all and I love y’all to life!”

Thrilled to announce that Netflix is the home for the next original stand-up special from the groundbreaking, trailblazing, and iconic Mo’Nique! pic.twitter.com/VzBJ1H92RH — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2022

In addition to Mo’Nique, The Deliverance wills tar Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis, Caleb McLaughlin, Tasha Smith, Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, and Anthony B. Jenkins. The film is the story of Ebony (Day), a mother who fights for her life, faith, and souls of her children after finding out her home is haunted by a demonic presence.

