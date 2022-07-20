James Harden opted out of his player option earlier this offseason but was expected to remain with the Philadelphia 76ers. Now the superstar guard is telling the 76ers team president, Daryl Morey, he will take “whatever is left over” after improving the rest of the team.

“I had conversations with Daryl, and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden said, according to Yahoo Sports. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Harden joined the Sixers this past season after a rough road in Brooklyn. The team had a second-round exit at the hands of the Miami HEAT due to injuries to star center Joel Embiid and lackluster play from Harden. Harden passed up $47.3 million in his last season to get more for the Sixers team.

“If you look at our team now, we’re positioned to go a lot further,” Harden said. “I like how we stack up with the rest of the top teams.”

So far, the Sixers have added PJ Tucker, De’Anthony Melton, and Danuel House to the roster. Harden’s new contract is still yet to be signed.