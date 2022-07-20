The Manchester City Away kit for 2022–23 was introduced by PUMA today. The new jersey honors a vintage City look from one of their most prosperous periods and honors the Club’s history of playing courageous football.

PUMA has updated a vintage design made popular by the Manchester City class of 1969 for the upcoming season’s away uniform. The renowned Malcolm Allison came up with the design for the uniform, which included red and black vertical stripes. The team won the 1969 FA Cup Final, the 1970 League Cup, and the European Cup Winner’s Cup Final, cementing their status as one of the fans’ all-time favorites.

On July 20, when Manchester City plays Club America as part of their preseason tour, the new away kit will make its debut. Members of the Manchester City team visited the NASA Space Center in Houston before the team’s match to commemorate the launch and the anniversary of the first lunar landing on July 20, 1969. The first red and black away kit for Manchester City was introduced on this day in 1969.

There are two variants of the new jersey. The Authentic jersey is the lightest and most comfortable item PUMA has ever produced thanks to its ULTRAWEAVE performance fabric and dryCELL sweat-wicking technology. The Replica version has dryCELL sweat-wicking technology and is made entirely of recycled polyester to keep you dry and comfortable for the full 90 minutes and beyond. As a start toward a brighter future, both jerseys are entirely constructed of recycled materials, omitting the trims and frills.

The 2022/23 Manchester City Away kit will be sold at PUMA stores, PUMA.com, the City store inside the Etihad Stadium Store, mancity.com/shop, and at select retailers around the world beginning on July 19 and on July 22, respectively.

You can see the new look below.