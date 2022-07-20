Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are teaming again, releasing the Air Jordan 1 Low and Cactus Jack Exclusive OG Reverse Mocha. The new low sneaker comes with a 21-piece clothing line that includes graphic t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and accessories. Prices range from $45 to $150, and sizes XS to XXL are completely available.

Javon Walton of Euphoria appears in the Air Jordan 1 Low and Travis Scott advertising campaign and commercial. Additionally, Lance McCullers of the Houston Astros and MLB icon Reggie Jackson also appear in the “Don’t Get Caught” advertisement.

The limited edition collection is available exclusively on shop.travisscott.com and the SNKRS drop of the shoe will be on July 21.

You can see the full run of products below.