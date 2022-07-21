dvsn Receives a Hand From Jermaine Dupri to Clear Jay-Z Sample New Single “If I Get Caught”

dvsn is getting ready to release their new single, “If I Get Caught.” The new single, which will drop on Friday, contains a JAY-Z sample from “Song Cry,” so the duo of Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 needed to clear a sample, and Jermaine Dupri helped them out.

JD sent a text to Hov and asked for the hand, which drew an immediate reaction of “Haaaaaaaa!!!” after he heard the single.

“I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry,” Jay wrote. “I stand corrected.”

Hov would also jokingly ask for a disclaimer about his previous message before signing off on the clearance.

Thx @jermainedupri for clearing the Jay-z sample … and Idk if the song’s TOXIC it’s more just… honest 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UGr44bgrix — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) July 20, 2022

dvsn also hosted a focus group for the single and the first reactions can be heard below.