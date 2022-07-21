Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together but they also have been creating a new album. In 2016, the couple collaborated on the album TWENTY88. In a conversation with Billboard, Aiko revealed a second album is on the way.

“With the first Twenty88, we were playing characters — and that was really fun because we both like to act, and love watching movies,” Aiko said. “Expect more theatrics on the next one. I’m working on a few other projects too that I’m really excited to share.”

In May, Aiko was named the Mental Health is Health Ambassador in Los Angeles. Later in the Billboard interview, Aiko would speak about why mental health should be considered as important as physical health.

“It’s something we should talk about, and something we shouldn’t be afraid to express to one another, about what we’re going through mentally,” Aiko said.

You can read the full interview where Aiko speaks about additional music projects, health habits, and more here.