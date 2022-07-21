The JJJJound x Reebok NPC II, their upcoming joint release, will be available on July 21. The NPC II, a fourth collaboration, is presented through JJJJound’s minimalistic viewpoint and is only available through JJJJound.com starting on July 21 before becoming widely available worldwide on Reebok.com and at a few select shops starting on August 5.

JJJJound was first introduced as a digital mood board that explored recurrent themes in design in 2006. JJJJound expanded beyond the Internet during the following ten years and became a real company through partnerships with designers and companies who share their strong design principles. The outcome is a dedication to a different style of thinking and the discovery of fresh ways to understand items while honoring their original narrative.

Reebok, a well-known international sportswear company, bases its sports and lifestyle goods on its long history and commitment to sports authenticity. The company is dedicated to creating goods that push the boundaries of innovation.

Advertisement

The low-top Reebok 1985 NPC, designed initially for tennis players, makes a comeback. The NPC II dominated the court in the 1980s with its supple, all-white shape. The men’s shoe has come back into fashion today. The elegant lines and distinctive cupsole of the original 1985 hit are carried over into this relaxed interpretation.

The NPC II from JJJJound this year comes in a variety of indistinguishable incarnations thanks to many modest modifications. Throughout the entire production line, the variations are combined and matched. Customers are not supposed to know which specific pair they will receive because the pairs are sent out at random. The end result is a sleek, contemporary sneaker that maintains the original character by prioritizing light color nuances in its design.

“The theme was to make an everyday sneaker with a simple silhouette and construction – the generic nature of this model blends well with our ethos,” commented JJJJound founder Justin Saunders. “The shoe draws inspiration from its own origins and employs design cues we have featured on Reebok projects in the past. Reebok allows us to be specific about the small details. We value this freedom greatly and it allows for the creation of products we are proud to offer.”

You can take a look at the release below.