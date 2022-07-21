Kodak Black’s Attorney Says Oxy Pills From Arrest Were Prescribed for Pain

Kodak Black’s Attorney Says Oxy Pills From Arrest Were Prescribed for Pain

Kodak Black was arrested and charged with drug trafficking over the weekend after he was pulled over and had 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in his possession.

Speaking with TMZ, Kodak’s lawyer Bradford Cohen spoke on his release after a $75,000 bond.

“Never judge a case based on an arrest,” Black said. “There are facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case. We negotiated a bond of $75,000 and we will move forward with resolving the matter quickly.”

Advertisement

Kodak Black Was Reportedly Arrested: Reports Are Unconfirmed pic.twitter.com/P5nqVxww2G — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 15, 2022

In an update to TMZ, Black’s attorney says the pulls were a prescription to help with serious pain caused by getting shot while he was at Super Bowl weekend in Los Angeles.

Cohen stated Kodak Black handed proof that the pills were legally prescribed to prosecutors.