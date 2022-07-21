Chicago rapper Lil Reese has been in jail in Texas since May and now a recently revealed photo shows Reese, whose real name is Tavares Taylor, has made its way to the blogosphere.

The 29-year-old drill rapper is currently behind bars for aggravated assault on a family member and has been in custody since May 16. Reese is scheduled to appear in front of a judge on August 16 to face the charges.

Reese has been in the center of a plethora of issues, including a shooting late last year at a parking garage in Chicago, where the rapper was grazed in the eye, but the other passengers in his car were shot in the knee and the torso.

Advertisement