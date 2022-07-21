A Snoop Dogg, Benny Blanco and BTS collaboration is getting a release date. Benny Blanco, Snoop and the K-Pop stars posted announcements to their Twitter accounts Wednesday.

Back in March, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper shared details about the BTS collaboration. “The BTS experience you keep talking about. I’m going to let them tell you about it. It’s official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world. It’s good music. It’s a vibe. I make good music. They make good music. And we ended up doing this. This is what it’s always about, bringing our worlds together,” Snoop revealed.

“Bad Decision” is the first single off Blanco’s upcoming third album and features the legendary west coast rapper alongside BTS vocalists Jin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The song is scheduled to drop August 5.

